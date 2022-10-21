AFTER two years out of the game, former NRL Women's star Kandy Kennedy is set to make her return to the sport on Sunday afternoon.
Kennedy has been named in the Panorama Platypi squad for for the round three Western Women's Rugby League (WWRL) clash with Woodbridge at Carrington Park.
Her last run in rugby league was in the 2020 Tribal League, a competition which helps create pathways for Indigenous men and women at all levels of the sport.
Since stepping back from the sport Kennedy has become a mother, but she's excited to make her return on Sunday.
"It's been two years since I've played footy, so I'm a bit nervous but I'm keen to get back onto to the field and have a game with the girls," she said.
Kennedy decided to play for the Platypi after advice from her mother.
"My mum actually got me back into it. She said that the women's team in Bathurst is playing, so I thought I'll give it a go," she said.
"It'll be good to get that run, to ease back into it."
Kennedy made her top level debut in 2013, as a 16-year-old, when she represented the Indigenous All Stars, and she was called up into the team once again in 2014.
In 2017, while representing the All Stars team for a third time, she tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), before she made a comeback the following year to play two games for the Sydney Roosters in the NRL Women's.
A fourth and final Indigenous All Stars appearance beckoned for Kennedy in 2019.
Kennedy said there's plenty of talent in the Central West region and she hopes it doesn't go unnoticed.
"It's not easy to get into the top level of play down in Sydney," she said.
"It's just a shame talent scouts don't come out here, because there's a lot of young girls that would benefit from that."
Kennedy has been named as one of five interchange players for the Platypi, who are looking to bounce back from a 22-16 loss to Orange Vipers last Saturday.
Sunday will mark the first time coach Kevin Grimshaw has had the luxury of a full bench this season.
Jacinta Windsor returns to the line-up at fullback, replacing Erin Naden, while Nicole Schneider, Molly Kennedy, Bek Giffin, Katie Kennedy and Maddie Vallis all come into the matchday squad.
In the junior grades, the under 12s kick-off at 9.30am, the under 14s at 10.20am, the under 16s at 11.30am and the under 18s at 12.45pm.
Kick-off in the opens is at 2pm.
