CLOSE to 1000 runners are set to test themselves on Sunday, as the Mount Panorama Punish makes its return.
Not held since 2020, when only local runners could participate due to COVID-19 restrictions, then 14-year-old Miller Rivett was the last winner when he claimed victory in wet conditions, with similar weather likely again come race day.
Rivett is likely to be amongst one of the leading local hopes for this year's race once again, as well as Aaron Houston and Max Martinez.
Martinez, who's enjoyed a healthy rivalry with Rivett over the years, is expecting a "very competitive" race on Sunday.
"It'll be a very competitive race," he said.
"It's pretty exciting for the town because the course is a very iconic Supercars track. It'll attract a lot of people and to be able to race on the track, it'll be a good challenge for everyone.
"It's pretty insane to race against close to 1000 people. I don't think I've ever raced that many people before, considering there was only 200-300 people two years ago due to the pandemic."
Martinez's only previous appearance at the Punish came back in 2020, when he finished in third.
He's target is to win it this year and run a personnel best.
He expects his rivalry with Miller to bring the best out of him come race day.
"We've had some good competition over the years. We get the best out of each other and push each other to get better."
With wet conditions predicted for Bathurst on Sunday, runners will have to battle slippery conditions, especially when coming down the hill.
"On the down hills it'll be really slippery, so you've got to be careful if it does rain," Martinez said.
"Whoever wins, it'll be a pretty good time no matter what the conditions."
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there's a 95 per cent chance of rain that'll bring 8-15 millimetres.
Organisers have confirmed that 2018 winner Lachlan Oakes has registered for this year's event, while 2019 winner David Creniti is expected to feature, as he's brings a host of runners to Bathurst as part of the Run Beyond Project, an experiential program that supports young people as they work towards the accomplishment of a challenging.
The Mount Panorama Punish was first held in 2017, a one hot lap of the iconic motor racing circuit.
There are strict cut-off times, with runners required to get to the top of the mount (near KOM and QOM at McPhillamy Park) within 30 minutes and complete the entire circuit within 60 minutes.
The race day location has changed, with the parking and marshalling location changed to the Mount Panorama pit garage.
Runners are encouraged to give themselves plenty of time to get there on Sunday morning, with racing starting at 8am sharp.
