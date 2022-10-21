A MAJOR land release is coming, with more than 200 blocks set to become available in Windradyne.
Bathurst Regional Council has accepted the $24.2 million tender from Devcon Civil to construct the new subdivision, to be known as Windy 1100, which will connect to the suburb via Richardson Street and Governors Parade.
It will see 205 residential lots built, along with the necessary infrastructure to support the subdivision, including roads, kerb and guttering, stormwater drainage, sewer reticulation, potable water reticulation, electrical services, telecommunications, landscaping and associated utilities trenching.
The exact size of the lots has not been made public, but they are expected to be similar to what has been seen in previous residential subdivisions undertaken by council.
The lots are expected to be on the market for purchase in the 2023-24 financial year.
It is an exciting development for the city, as land has been scarce for years, limiting opportunities for people to build their dream home.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry said it will improve housing availability in the city, which has seen substantial growth during the pandemic.
"I'm really exciting to get cracking into that, just to offer new blocks for the market," he said.
"We're seeing more and more people move out here to Bathurst and regional NSW in general, and we've seen a bit of a slow on available blocks in the area and people trying to get in the market, so I'm really excited that council can start to offer people new places to buy so we can get people in houses.
"There's a serious housing shortage at the moment right across regional NSW and it's important that council does its bit to try to increase the supply for the incredible demand we are seeing."
Councillor Warren Aubin, who has been on council for more than a decade, said this release of land is "well needed and overdue".
Importantly, it is opening up land on the western side of Bathurst after years of growth in Kelso, which has put pressure on Hereford Street.
"It is good to see it heading out that direction as well. It's good that we're not focussing on one area to build that up because, trust me, the road infrastructure for the Kelso area is not where it should be, it is not up to speed," Cr Aubin said.
Cr Fry agrees and said the road network in Windradyne is much more capable of handling the growth that is being planned.
He expects that when the land becomes available, the blocks will be snapped up quite quickly.
"The demand for blocks at the moment is incredible, and private development is increasing alongside council, but it's important that council releases blocks, too, so we can provide best value for the people in the city," he said.
"We want everybody to be housed in Bathurst and releasing more blocks will have a trickle-down effect - more rentals for people that need it, etc."
The 205-lot subdivision is expected to be the first stage of Windy 1100, with more land to be made available over time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.