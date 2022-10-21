Western Advocate
Have Your Say

Bathurst council awards construction contract for 'Windy 1100' subdivision

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
October 21 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 205-lot subdivision is planned for Windradyne, with the new lots to be connected to the suburb via Richardson Street (pictured) and Governors Parade. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

A MAJOR land release is coming, with more than 200 blocks set to become available in Windradyne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.