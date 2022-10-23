Western Advocate
Our History

From training camp to troop ship to the brutal reality of war | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
October 23 2022 - 6:30am
Private Harris photographed during the middle period of the First World War.

THE Gregory Glass Plate Collection, held by the Bathurst District Historical Society, has a good representation of servicemen during the First World War that started in 1914 and ended in 1918. Our photo this week is of Private Harris in his 53rd Battalion uniform. The image was taken in September 1916.

When Britain declared war on Germany on August 4, 1914, the various nations that were part of the British Empire also declared war. Australia readily pledged to supply an initial army of 20,000 Australian troops, complete with artillery and horses.

