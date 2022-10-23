When Britain declared war on Germany on August 4, 1914, the various nations that were part of the British Empire also declared war. Australia readily pledged to supply an initial army of 20,000 Australian troops, complete with artillery and horses.
After the recruitment offices opened, around 45,000 men enlisted during August 1914.
While some politicians wanted to bring in conscription, the idea was prevented by a law of the Australian Commonwealth.
Any prospective troops had to first join a special military force, voluntarily.
Initially, there was a good influx of men wanting to be part of our nation's war effort.
By the end of the Gallipoli Campaign at the end of 1915, the extensive lists of deaths that were appearing in the Australian newspapers caused enlistment numbers to drop off quite dramatically.
Thus, a new army was formed, called the Australian Imperial Force or AIF.
The army was looking for men aged 19 to 38 years.
After war was declared, the army began opening recruitment offices at numerous army barracks around Australia, including Bathurst, just six days later.
On enlistment, the volunteers were given a medical examination and, if they qualified for the minimum height and minimum chest measurement, they were put into an Army Camp to begin their basic military training.
Later, some standards were lowered as more soldiers were required. The army extended the age restriction along with a volunteer's height and chest measurement.
A number of Indigenous Australians went to volunteer, but were prevented by government regulations. After the rules were changed in 1917, some went on to serve overseas as reinforcements.
By the end of the war, some 330,000 Australian volunteers in all had served overseas.
On successful enlistment, the men were put into huts, barracks or tented camps to begin their three months of rudimentary training.
Basically, they were there to undergo physical fitness exercises, learning how to march and follow commands, and having discipline and obedience instilled. They learnt how to effectively use their weapons, such as their .303 bayonetted rifle or machine guns.
The Liverpool Military Camp in Sydney provided much of the basic military training.
After completing their basic training in Australia, the recruits were usually sent on a troop ship and then by troop train to a military training camp in England for more rigorous training before going to the Front in Belgium or France ready for trench warfare, or to training camps in Egypt.
Most men were initially issued with their full kits and backpacks, but if they were not, it was issued after arriving in England or Egypt.
The new trainees were paraded in full marching order each morning before being sent on miles-long route marches through the countryside.
They learnt how to throw grenades, use their bayonets and about routines in the trenches. They learnt how to deal with gas and wearing their gas masks.
Sunday could provide a few hours of rest and, of course, there were the church parades.
Meals were provided, but the army food was very monotonous.
There could be specialist training as well, for some, which included grenade throwing, mastering the Lewis guns and the Vickers light machine guns, using the Stokes mortars, firing the rifle grenades and field artillery.
Then there were the much-needed signallers and telegraphists who learnt about wiring and how to hook up and use the equipment. Many of these advanced courses took about three weeks.
By war's end, more than 60,200 Australian servicemen and women had been killed and there were a larger number who had been injured, gassed, were in sickness and shock, never to recover.
