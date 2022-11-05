For the first time in eight years, the Bathurst City and RSL Band will return to the concert setting, with the group rehearsing a program that will be unlike anything they have performed before.
Their concert named Play It Forward, illustrates the band's love of local music as they opt to only play pieces written by 21st century composers.
"We haven't had the chance to sit down again to just play concert band music and this is that kind of opportunity," Bathurst City and RSL Concert Band music director, Wendy Jenkins said.
"This concert music is written specifically for concert bands in the 21st century, which are big, big pieces describing places around the world or written specifically for concert bands for special occasions.
"They've [Bathurst community] been hearing us play for the RSL, they've heard us play Australian music at Proclamation Day and Australia Day, they've heard us play Christmas music in Machattie Park, but this is something very different."
The program will not only benefit the region's music lovers, but also members of the band who have, according to Ms Jenkins, been eager for a chance to host a concert once again.
"We haven't been able to do a concert for a long time, obviously because of COVID and other things, so we're really excited to be doing a concert again after all this time," Ms Jenkins said.
"At the end of our rehearsals, everyone is buzzing. They're just really uplifted because they're playing music that's very difficult, it's a high standard of music we're doing, and they're just so proud of themselves, and I'm so proud of the way they're sounding.
"It's really nice to be in the concert situation again."
The pieces selected for the concert were crafted by Australian, American and English composers, who each used their imagination to describe a particular slice of the world.
"We are doing an Australian piece that's called Tempest Rising. It describes the outback, dust storms and monsoons, all sorts of things," Ms Jenkins said.
"The English one, the whole piece is in three movements and it's a description of London. It's about the vibrant theaters and shopping malls and all of the different types of people who live there.
"From the Americans, we have music that's very stylistic which goes back to concertos and symphonies from the olden days but with a 21st century twist so, the melodies are really up to date and the instruments in the band work much more together than they used to.
"Everybody in the band now gets melodies and they interweave together. It's a really lovely texture to listen to."
Ms Jenkins said there will be videos and pictures on display to allow for the visualisation of "what's happening in the music", and perhaps might encourage more members to sign up to join the band.
"I'm sure there are musicians who haven't played for ages and this might just be the thing that says to them 'yep, I'm going to join that band'. We can play anything," Ms Jenkins added.
The Bathurst City and RSL Concert Band's 'Play It Forward' concert will take place at the Bathurst RSL Club's auditorium at 2pm on November 12.
