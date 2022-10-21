RE: Proposed pumped hydro project near Yetholme.
While ATCO welcomes public scrutiny of our plans for the development of the Central West Pumped Hydro project, we firmly reject some of the recent claims made about our plans by some local community groups.
There are no plans to 'industrialise' the landscape, we are definitely not 'blasting away' Mount Tennyson, and our water management plans ensure that the local water supply will be maintained throughout the construction and operation of the project.
Whilst it is true that ATCO is a Canadian company, ATCO has operated in Australia for over 60 years and currently employs more than 700 people across all of its Australian businesses.
We are close to finalising a detailed environmental impact assessment (EIS) for the entire project.
The EIS and supporting reports will be made publicly available so that members of the local community can see for themselves that many of the recent claims are simply wrong.
