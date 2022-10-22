Western Advocate

Remembering the Bullet's maiden voyage in 2012

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated October 22 2022 - 11:40pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robyn Van Gemert, who was on the Bathurst's Bullet's maiden voyage, with Member for Bathurst Paul Toole.

TEN years ago Robyn Van Gemert was one of the first passengers to ride on the Bathurst Bullet, and on Friday morning, she was at Bathurst Railway Station to mark its ten-year anniversary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.