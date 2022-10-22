Remembering the Bullet's maiden voyage in 2012

TEN years ago Robyn Van Gemert was one of the first passengers to ride on the Bathurst Bullet, and on Friday morning, she was at Bathurst Railway Station to mark its ten-year anniversary.
People from across the city gathered at Bathurst Railway Station early Friday morning to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the train, which connects the regional city to Sydney.
Ms Van Gemert was on the train's maiden voyage, and brought her limited edition ticket she received on the journey down to the celebrations on Friday.
The now twice daily return passenger train service between Bathurst and Sydney first set off in the early hours on October 21, 2012.
Newspaper reports from the event describe a carnival atmosphere at the station, as a band played and speeches were made before the Endeavour train sounded its horn and left on time at 7.28am.
It was a fitting send off for the voyage, which was 15 years in the making, thanks to lobbying by Rail Action Bathurst, led by John Hollis.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Filled to its 178-seat capacity with passengers and dignitaries, everyone was excited and no one more than Robyn.
"I was on the first trip," she said on Friday morning.
"As soon as I knew it (the Bullet) was happening I was adamant I was going to travel on the train and I did.
"There were about 200 people, I went down in it, I met my girlfriends in Sydney and we went on a harbor cruise for lunch and it was fantastic."
She said she has used it many times since.
"I use it all the time."
She said it was a vital asset for the city.
"I would not drive to Sydney, and it's so very affordable.
"The travel times are great, I usually catch the first train, the early one, I like it."
As for the maiden voyage, she said it was standing room only.
"It was packed out, I think about 200 people, and they handed out these commemorative tickets.
"John (Hollis) asked me to bring it today, and I thought I'm going to bring it down and show people I was there," she laughed.
Chairman of Bathurst Rail Action John Hollis, who was instrumental in making the Bathurst Bullet a reality, said getting the Bullet was a community effort and many people had benefitted from it.
"Irrespective of age or financial capacity everyone can use the Bullet. I honestly haven't driven to Sydney for years since the service was introduced," Mr Hollis said.
The Bathurst Bullet is a twice-daily return rail service that runs seven days a week between Bathurst and Sydney, stopping at Bathurst, Tarana, Rydal, Lithgow, Mount Victoria, Katoomba, Springwood, Penrith, Westmead, Parramatta and Central Station.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.