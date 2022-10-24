A BATHURST district resident has celebrated her 100th birthday as she continues to live on the farm that has been her home for more than half a century.
Hope Gordon, a mother of eight and champion gardener who only stopped driving aged 95, has been looking forward to being among the first centenarians to receive a congratulatory letter from King Charles III.
Born in Dorrigo on the North Coast, the then Hope Johnson studied dressmaking and later worked as a dental nurse.
She was a carer at Scarba House for Infants and Children in Bondi before marrying pastoralist George Gordon, of Newbridge, in 1945.
The couple moved to Guyong, between Bathurst and Orange, in 1951 while Hope was expecting their fourth child.
Together, the couple had eight children: seven girls and a boy. Later came seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, while another grandchild is on the way.
George passed away in 1991 and, today, daughter Georgina lives in as Hope's main carer, along with their pet peacock Andrew and Georgina's dog Bonnie.
The other siblings also provide support on a regular basis.
Hope continues to live on the Guyong family property, "Bethune", with the support of HammondCare At Home.
HammondCare - an independent Christian charity that provides hospital care, residential care and community services - says Hope has been a HammondCare At Home client since 2007 and was one of the first clients in the region.
While Hope officially celebrated her 100th birthday on October 18, Georgina said there were a number of parties that week.
"We're celebrating Mum's birthday with three smaller events - an afternoon tea with her church associates, a morning tea with close friends, and a family get-together," Georgina said during the birthday week.
"She's already received an acknowledgement from the Prime Minister and the NSW Premier along with several other dignitaries, but the most anticipated one she's still waiting on is from HRH King Charles III."
HammondCare At Home general manager Bay Warburton congratulated Hope on her milestone.
"It has been a wonderful privilege for HammondCare At Home to support Hope to continue to live at home for the past 15 years," he said.
Hope enjoys regular visits from HammondCare's local pastoral care co-ordinator Suzanne Kissell.
"Hope has a deep Christian faith and is still very connected with the world and knows what is going on at a global level," Suzanne said.
"One of Hope's favourite photos is of her sitting on her father's knee when she was a little girl with the Bible open on their laps.
"Hope is a real presence. She has lived through tragedy including the Depression, war and severe droughts.
"She's lived a full life, supporting her husband George on the sheep and cattle property. When George died, she continued her interest in the property with their son, Bruce, who took over its running.
"She remembers walking down the street with a friend when the start of World War Two was officially announced."
HammondCare At Home care manager Kathryn Clark said support for Hope has evolved as her needs have changed over the years.
"Hope was still driving when she first started to receive care in her late 80s," Kathryn said.
"We provide personal care support now, helping her get started for the day. Georgina, who is her main carer, then gets a break."
Georgina said the care team do a wonderful job when they arrive in the mornings, showering her mum, making her bed, and getting her breakfast.
"It gives me peace of mind and I get to focus on maintaining her big garden - I know how important it is to her. Mum's love of gardening has seen her win numerous competitions through the Sydney Morning Herald over the years," she said.
