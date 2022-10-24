Western Advocate
Our People

Long-time Guyong resident Hope Gordon celebrates her 100th birthday

Updated October 24 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:30am
Hope Gordon and her husband moved to Guyong, between Bathurst and Orange, in 1951.

A BATHURST district resident has celebrated her 100th birthday as she continues to live on the farm that has been her home for more than half a century.

