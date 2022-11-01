They've got their wish for the Fish: O'Connell bridge to be transformed

THE crossing of the Fish River near O'Connell is to be transformed under a commitment made by the NSW Government.
MP and Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway were at the village south-east of Bathurst on Friday morning to announce that the government would design and build a bridge to provide pedestrian and cyclist access across the river.
Mr Toole said there had been a community campaign for a safer river crossing, especially for young children on their way to and from O'Connell Public School.
"O'Connell Road provides the quickest route between O'Connell Public School and O'Connell, with the next closest crossing adding around nine kilometres to the journey, so there is a real need to make the journey safer for young students who are walking to and from school," he said.
"The design will include new shared paths to the proposed bridge to better connect residents walking and cycling from the village of O'Connell to Hassall Park and across to O'Connell Public School.
"Once complete, students will no longer need to walk or cycle in the travel lanes across the bridge, making the school commute safer and giving parents peace of mind."
Mr Farraway said the existing bridge was built in 1984.
"The area is popular with cyclists and we want to make it safer for them when crossing the river so they are not sharing the roads with cars, buses and B-double logging trucks," he said.
"The existing bridge at the bottom of a 1.3 kilometre descent from Bathurst currently has no separate shared pathway for pedestrians and cyclists.
"Work is now under way to look at options to construct pedestrian and cyclist access across the river."
Elsewhere in the region, work recently started on a new $12 million Mandagery Creek Bridge at Manildra, between Orange and Parkes.
Mr Farraway said the existing bridge had been in place for 92 years but, with around 2000 motorists using it every day, including freight, the time had come for an upgrade.
The existing bridge at Manildra is in the same alignment as what will be the new bridge, so a staged demolition and construction is planned.
"We take down half the bridge at a time and build half of the new bridge while all the time keeping traffic going," Abergeldie Complex Infrastructure general manager Mark Whelan said.
"Once we get part of the new bridge built, then we switch the traffic."
