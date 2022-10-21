IF only touch football was a game played in gumboots - with huge puddles of water on some fields and ankle deep mud on others, Bathurst Touch Football has been forced to cancel the opening round of the 2022-23 season.
After conducting a field inspection at Learmonth Park on Friday afternoon - one which required the removal of shoes and socks first - Bathurst Touch official Tony Lewis said he was left with no choice but to cancel the opening round.
At that stage seven of the 18 fields were unusable and with more rain predicted before Monday's planned season openers, even more could be ruled out.
"We have seven fields out and at some time slots on Monday nights I am requiring 14 fields," he said.
"I could have 11 fields maybe, but that's only if we don't have more rain. We know there's more rain coming and any rain whatsoever is only going to compound the problem.
"I can't justify telling people 'You're playing but you're not' and even if we did that, what sort of damage are you going to do to the fields?
"If we play on the other fields, they are soft so it would churn the ground up and could make them unplayable for weeks.
"So we'll do the right thing and stay off them and hope they dry out. I want people to understand how wet the fields are, I am very sympathetic to people playing sport, but you've got to draw the line somewhere."
With the Bathurst Touch competitions catering to junior, senior and mixed teams, it is a hugely popular sport. Prior to COVID-19, Bathurst ranked 10th in the state in terms of best participation rates for the sport.
Lewis is eager for all those who have signed up for the current season to get their chance to play, but the recent heavy rain and more predicted to come means they will have to wait a but longer for round one.
Prior to Friday, Bathurst had received 79.4mm of rain for the month.
Bathurst Regional Council did try and mow the fields earlier in the week to prepare, but the sodden soil meant the job was unable to be completed.
"People might say 'It's not raining so we can play, from the highway it looks nice and green' but they can't even mow the grounds," Lewis explained.
"They've tried to mow but it was just so boggy. There's grass on top which is fine, but it's what's underneath, it's just mud.
"Are we blessed to have 18 fields, yes we are. At times I've used all 18 fields, more than once, we have speakers, we have electronic scoreboards, we are blessed.
"But we can't control the weather."
While Lewis and his fellow Bathurst Touch officials are now crossing their fingers for sunny days ahead - just like the players - he said they will meet with council to discuss measures which could be used to combat the impact of wet weather in the future.
"I think the smart thing to do would've been to put an inch of top soil over the whole lot of it during winter when nobody uses it," he said.
"Maybe also another little levy along the edges."
