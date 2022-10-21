Western Advocate
Sodden Learmonth Park forces Bathurst Touch Football forced to cancel opening round

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 21 2022 - 3:02am, first published 3:00am
Bathurst Touch Football's Tony Lewis standing on field two - one of the seven fields which are currently unusable at Learmonth Park. It was forced the games planned for the opening round of the season to be cancelled. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

IF only touch football was a game played in gumboots - with huge puddles of water on some fields and ankle deep mud on others, Bathurst Touch Football has been forced to cancel the opening round of the 2022-23 season.

