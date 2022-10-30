Western Advocate

Forty people gained Australian Citizenship at Bathurst Council ceremony

By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 31 2022 - 12:46am, first published October 30 2022 - 11:30pm
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and Bathurst Mayor Robert Taylor presenting Australia's newest citizens, Maria Lourdes Tan Nayon, Camila Tan Nayon, Tamera Tan Nayon and Jenon Nayon. Picture by Alise McIntosh

AFTER moving to Australia in 2015, and being in the process of gaining Australian citizenship for the past four years, the Tan Nayan family from the Philippines can finally, officially call Australia home.

