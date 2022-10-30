AFTER moving to Australia in 2015, and being in the process of gaining Australian citizenship for the past four years, the Tan Nayan family from the Philippines can finally, officially call Australia home.
An Australian citizenship ceremony was held on Friday, October 21, at the Bathurst Council building, in the Bathurst Chambers and saw 40 people gain their status as an Australian citizen.
These 40 people hailed from 18 countries from all over the world; India, Sri Lanka, The United States, the United kingdom, Jordan, New Zealand, Philippines, Pakistan, Moldovia, Colombia, Nepal, Ireland, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Kuwait, Vietnam, Fiji, and Indonesia.
The ceremony represented a celebration of the diversity and inclusivity in Australia, and a proper welcome to the Bathurst region for those gaining their Australian citizenship.
For the Tan Nayan family, gaining this citizenship is something they were very moved by, and they were very thankful for the support they had received from the people of Bathurst.
Matriarch of the family, Maria Tan Nayon said that she was delighted to gain her status as an Australian citizen.
"I'm very excited really, because it means that I'm part of Australia now," she said.
To celebrate this achievement, colleagues of the family attended the ceremony, and gifted them with a bouquet of Waratah; the state flower of NSW, and a specially made card with loving messages from people in the workplace.
This support from the people of Bathurst ensured that the family settled quickly into life in Australia, and have found a home in the town.
"We were very lucky because my husband was able to get employment here, so we stayed with his sister in Cessnock, and after a few weeks he got hired so we moved to Bathurst," she said.
"It's really, really nice in Bathurst ... It's a small town, easy to raise the kids, everything is just five minutes away.
"Everyone is friendly and I noticed on the street that everyone will say hello," she said.
Though there were many reasons as to why the family chose Bathurst, one of the main motivators for the family was the education and employment opportunities that the town has on offer.
"There's a university here for the kids to attend to, instead of travelling really far or for them to be at a boarding school. There's a lot of opportunity in Bathurst," Mrs Tan Nayon said.
Mrs Tan Nayon's children attend Cathedral Catholic Primary school, while Mr Nayon works as a civil engineer and Mrs Tan Nayon herself works as a nurse in an aged care facility.
There were four other families making the pledge to become Australian citizens during the ceremony.
As a token of appreciation from government and Bathurst council, all adults gaining their citizenship were gifted with a native plant; something they could cultivate with their time in Australia, and a special coin, while children were gifted with a stuffed toy of a native animal and also a coin.
