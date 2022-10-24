Western Advocate

Aubin concerned that Windradyne subdivision won't connect to Mitchell Highway

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
October 24 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new subdivision will connect to Governors Parade, but not the Mitchell Highway. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

WINDRADYNE is set to grow, with another 205 lots to be added to the suburb, however there is one glaring problem with the plan: connectivity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.