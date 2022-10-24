WINDRADYNE is set to grow, with another 205 lots to be added to the suburb, however there is one glaring problem with the plan: connectivity.
Councillor Warren Aubin has welcomed the Windy 1100 subdivision, but said he was disappointed that a road connecting it to the Mitchell Highway is not part of the works.
Without that link, all the traffic movements will be pushed through Richardson Street and Governors Parade, through the rest Windradyne.
Cr Aubin is concerned about the impact that will have on suburban traffic flow.
"I would really have liked to see a road exiting from this new area out onto the highway. To me, that'd be easier for people to get back into town," he said.
He said the road should have been part of the subdivision plan, however, Transport for NSW wouldn't support it due to where it would link up with the highway and what impact it could have on traffic flow.
"The thing that Transport for NSW said was, if we put a road out there, it slows the traffic flow through Bathurst, but when you get another 205 blocks, then times that by four, there's almost 1000 vehicle movements a day. They're going to be going through suburbia and blocking up our suburbia roads," Cr Aubin said.
"I would much prefer to be able to see traffic head out from that area and go straight onto the highway and back into the city that way, but it's not going to be at this stage."
While the subdivision is for 205 lots, to be released sometime in the 2023-24 financial year, the Windy 1100 estate is expected to continue to grow in stages.
The last thing Cr Aubin wants is to see a repeat of Hereford Street, where the road is clogged at peak times due to people travelling between the central business district and the new estates in Kelso.
He plans to continue to raise the issue with Transport for NSW to see if a solution can be found.
"We've got our six-monthly meeting with the Transport for NSW hierarchy coming up on November 8, I think it is. We haven't done them since COVID. That's where we get in a room and sit around with the high-rollers in the RTA and discuss future roadworks and planning and that sort of thing," he said.
"That's the meeting that I'll be bringing this up at and hopefully in the future we can get another road off the highway to get into that area."
The Windy 1100 subdivision is coming at a cost of $24.2 million, with the construction contract awarded to Devcon Civil.
