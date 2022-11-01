Western Advocate
Ford RS Owners Club (Australia) to host a concourse and display at Mount Panorama for their 40th anniversary in November

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
November 1 2022 - 3:00am
A Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth owned by a member of the Ford RS Owners Club (Australia) pictured earlier this year at Mount Panorama. Picture by Stephen Roser

"It's a landmark event at a landmark."







