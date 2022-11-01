"It's a landmark event at a landmark."
You're a racing group celebrating 40 years in operation, where do you go to celebrate?
There is only one answer: Mount Panorama.
That's what the Ford RS Owners Club (Australia) president, Mark Hockey, said as his group prepares to descend on Bathurst early next month to celebrate the club's anniversary.
The RSOC Australia's inception dates back to mid-1982 when an advertisement in various auto magazines united RS enthusiasts from all corners of the nation.
Forty years on, the club has continued to grow with approximately 100 members registered to date.
Mr Hockey, along with the club's magazine editor, Stephen Roser, said in their interview with the Western Advocate the concourse and display day at the Bathurst Motor Racing Museum will offer people a chance to see some quality Ford vehicles up close.
"It's our 40th anniversary, it only happens once. A lot of the cars in our club are representative of those that have previously raced at Mount Panorama - Sierras, Escorts, a bit of everything," Mr Hockey said.
"Someone is bringing their Mk1, it's an escort that did actually race at Bathurst and it's out of a batch of only 25 that Ford brought into the country, so it's pretty special," Mr Roser said.
"There will be heaps of cars there, perhaps about 15 to 20. The display will be a good opportunity for people to get up close to the cars and talk to the people who own them," Mr Hockey added.
The RSOC Australia's 40th anniversary annual concourse and display day will be held at the Bathurst Motor Racing Museum in Mount Panorama from 9am on November 6.
