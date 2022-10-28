IT was a big couple of weeks for Bathurst teen Charli Riley.
Not only did the Bathurst High student start her HSC exams, she was named the winner of a statewide trainee award.
Charli was up on stage at Darling Harbour recently as she accepted the trophy for School Based Trainee of the Year at the 2022 NSW and ACT Group Training Awards - not that she thought she was a good chance of winning.
"I didn't think I was going to get it," she said.
"I wasn't really prepared to say a speech or anything, but I just got up there."
The NSW and ACT Group Training Awards are, according to the Apprentice Employment Network NSW and ACT, held "to highlight the importance of apprentices and trainees in the workforce and applaud the efforts of our host employers who are willing to create the opportunities to launch the careers of many young people, especially during the pandemic".
Charli is employed by not-for-profit organisation MEGT's Indigenous Apprenticeship and Traineeship Network and is hosted to the National Australia Bank at Bathurst.
She said she heard about the school-based traineeship through a teacher and decided to apply for it.
"I didn't think I was going to get it, but I applied for it anyway and, yeah, ended up getting it," she said.
Charli started her traineeship in December 2020.
"I'm doing my Certificate III in Business through the traineeship," she said. "Every Wednesday, because I'm just finishing year 12, I go in to the bank and work as a teller.
"But on the side I'm also doing theory-based things through the Australian College of Commerce and Management to get my Certificate III in Business as well."
As for her plans for the future, Charli said she would like to study teaching, "but I think I might continue working with the National Australia Bank while I study".
And her advice for those considering a similar traineeship?
"I reckon just go for it," she said. "There's no harm in applying for traineeships, especially school-based traineeships, and I think they really set you up for success.
"It kind of opens up a whole new world to see what it's like in the workforce.
"And then having a certificate in something behind you as well, when you go on after school, is really good."
MEGT's national Indigenous programs manager Deb Nooyen said Charli started her traineeship with MEGT on December 14, 2020 "and is due to complete shortly".
"She has excelled both on the job and completing her Certificate III qualification in Business," she said. "Charli has been a pleasure to work with and I know she has a fantastic future in front of her."
