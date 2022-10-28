Western Advocate
Good News

Bathurst's Charli Riley wins School Based Trainee of the Year at the 2022 NSW and ACT Group Training Awards

By Matt Watson
Updated October 28 2022 - 1:55am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charli Riley has won a statewide award.

IT was a big couple of weeks for Bathurst teen Charli Riley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.