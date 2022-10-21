A panel of experts which will guide the NSW Government on their response to the inquiry into rural and regional health is preparing to meet for the second time after a successful first meeting in early October.
"It was very exciting to meet with a group of people from all walks of life who share a common goal - delivering the best possible health care for their communities," Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said.
"We discussed the challenges that exist in our health system and shared and explored ideas on how we can address these challenges and better support the health care needs of our rural and regional communities."
The first face-to-face meeting of the new Regional Health Ministerial Advisory Panel - made up of 15 experts from across the state including Dubbo psychiatrist Warren Kealy-Bateman and Parkes Mayor Ken Keith - took place in Sydney on October 6.
Heading the panel is Richard Colbran, Chief Executive of the NSW Rural Doctors Network.
"The panel are from a very diverse range of experiences, and not just in health, there are a lot of people who think about what it looks like in a community and who are patients and supporters of health," he said of the panel.
"It's this diversity of thinking and experiences that will really help shine a light on what it looks like to be in health and receive healthcare in rural NSW."
Cr Keith told the Daily Liberal in September that he felt "delighted and privileged" to be selected as part of the panel and would bring to the table concerns about the underutilised local hospital.
"From a Parkes perspective, getting more midwives and getting enough obstetricians and anaesthetists to be able to utilise all our theatres and the maternity section is really important," he said.
Mr Colbran said the panel's discussion at its first meeting didn't just focus on the weaknesses of the state's healthcare system - as revealed in the findings from the parliamentary inquiry into rural and regional health - but also its strengths.
"We all want things to be better for our rural health system and rural communities but at the same time we must celebrate where things are great," he said.
"To think, we've got through COVID and we can find great stories of success about the people and communities that are working in health. But we also have to be thoughtful and pragmatic about how to make things better."
The panel will next meet on October 28 and their discussions will support the work already underway by NSW Health to develop a new Regional Health Plan to guide their strategic focus to better serve rural, regional and remote communities across the state for the next ten years.
"The advisory panel will provide us with invaluable guidance as we get on with the job at hand, particularly addressing the Inquiry's recommendations and developing and implementing a plan to guide the provision of regional health services for the next decade," said Coordinator General of Regional Health, Luke Sloane.
People living or working in rural, regional and remote communities across NSW are also being encouraged to have their say on the plan through an online survey which closes on Sunday, October 23.
"Your insights will help inform the development of a strong plan that enables us to deliver on our goal to improve healthcare experiences and outcomes for everyone living in rural, regional and remote NSW," said Ms Taylor.
