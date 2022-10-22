Why we need to make water decisions now

THE problem with the never-ending dam debate in this state is that it's all topsy-turvy.
When NSW is in the grip of a big dry - as it was in the years leading up to early 2020 - it is obvious that something needs to be done, but the idea that any of our major storage dams will ever fill again is fanciful, let alone a dam that is given a multi-million-dollar enlargement.
When NSW is in the grip of a big wet - as it is at the moment - it feels like we'll never have another water worry and the urgency is suddenly lost.
Water doesn't seem like such a scarce resource when every creek, stream, rivulet and river is surging and the front lawns of the Bathurst suburbs are spongy underfoot.
The long lag between announcement and completion means derision awaits the politician who commits to a desalination project that ends up sitting idle for almost a decade (as was the case in Sydney) or a higher wall for a dam servicing a valley that suddenly transforms from desert to Garden of Eden (the on-again, off-again Wyangala Dam wall-raising).
But if we are ever going to solve the perennial problem of water in our fickle, unpredictable part of Australia, we're going to have to think much further ahead than the current conditions.
If larger dams are the answer (and this is up for debate, though they are determinedly back on the agenda following rolling floods in recent years), then the state needs to commit to that answer and see it through.
If stormwater harvesting is the answer, as is being pursued in Bathurst, then the scheme needs to be extensive, intensive and, crucially, in place before the dry times roll around again.
Maybe (as has been suggested in opinion pieces to the Western Advocate) a rainwater tank linked to the roof of every home in Bathurst is the answer. Maybe a pipeline from Chifley Dam to the water filtration plant.
Whatever the plan - for the state, for Bathurst - we're going to have to be prepared to be dogged and to be patient.
Our best decisions on water will be made now, when the state is awash with it, rather than amid the panic and privations of the next drought.
We can't keep lurching from drought to plenty (with the occasional flood crisis thrown in to break things up) and simply hoping for the best.
We can't keep forgetting recent history and assuming things will remain exactly as they are in the present.
We need to get serious. And we need to get smart.
