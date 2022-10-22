The 2022 Carillon Business Awards are now underway at Bathurst Goldfields, with over 350 people attending the evening.
The evening is a black tie affair and the highlight of the business year, as it not only recognises Bathurst's most successful businesses, but is also an opportunity to raise funds for this year's charity, Bathurst Community Transport.
There were more than 110 entries in this year's competition, with host Lachlan Mansell, who won Beauty and the Geek in 2021 keeping the audience entertained as they wait for the winners to be announced.
More to come.
