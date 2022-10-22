Western Advocate
What's on

The pinnacle of the annual Bathurst business calendar is now underway at Bathurst Goldfields

Updated October 22 2022 - 8:02am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2022 Carillon Business Awards are now underway at Bathurst Goldfields, with over 350 people attending the evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.