Kenny Spring Solicitors has swept the floor at the 2022 Carillon Business Awards, taking out the major awards of Excellence in Small Business, Excellence in Professional and Financial Services, Outstanding Business Leader and the highest achievement of Bathurst's Most Outstanding Business.
In other major category announcements, Cate Matthews of Vivability was named Bathurst's Favourite Employee and Love Daphne was Bathurst's Favourite Business.
The awards, which are underway tonight at Bathurst Goldfields, have seen more than 350 people come together to celebrate all Bathurst businesses and raise much-needed funding for the selected charity for 2022, Bathurst Community Transport.
With more than 110 entries, the independent panel of judges had a mammoth task to analyse and judge each of the highly professional entries, based on the set criteria, to select finalists and winners in each category.
Public nominations and voting were open in the two People's Choice Award categories, Bathurst's Favourite Business and Bathurst's Favourite Employee.
With more than 80 businesses and employees nominated, the chamber received more than 6000 votes, a public voting record for the Carillon Business Awards.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.