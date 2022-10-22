Western Advocate

Kenny Spring Solicitors the major award winners at the 2022 Carillon Business Awards

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated October 22 2022 - 11:23am, first published 11:18am
The team at Kenny Spring Solicitors excited to be named Bathurst's Most Outstanding Business. Picture by Jacinta Carroll

Kenny Spring Solicitors has swept the floor at the 2022 Carillon Business Awards, taking out the major awards of Excellence in Small Business, Excellence in Professional and Financial Services, Outstanding Business Leader and the highest achievement of Bathurst's Most Outstanding Business.

