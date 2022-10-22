A woman has been charged following an investigation into a fatal crash in Goolma which killed two people.
About 4pm on Friday, September 16, emergency services were called to Goolma Road near Gorries Lane, Goolma, about 77km east of Dubbo, after reports of a two-vehicle crash.
A 29-year-old man - who was the driver of a Ford Falcon Ute - and a 63-year-old woman - a passenger travelling in a Toyota Landcruiser Prado - died at the scene.
The 29-year-old female driver of the Toyota, a 30-year-old male passenger and three children aged one, six and nine, were removed from the vehicle with the assistance of Fire and Rescue NSW and the VRA.
They were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to Westmead Hospital suffering serious injuries and have since been released.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit, who commenced an investigation.
Following inquiries, investigators spoke with the 29-year-old woman at Mudgee Police Station on Saturday, October 22.
She was charged with two counts of dangerous diving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous, two counts of dangerous diving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous, three counts of cause bodily harm by misconduct, in charge of a motor vehicle and two counts of negligent driving occasioning death.
The woman was granted conditional bail to appear at Mudgee Local Court on Tuesday, December 6.
Her driver's licence has been suspended.
