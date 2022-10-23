Western Advocate
Harry McGill wins 2022 Mount Panorama Punish in course record time

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 23 2022 - 3:06am, first published 12:00am
THE Mount Panorama Punish course record was shattered in its fifth edition on Sunday as Nowra's Harry McGill conquered the track in a time of 20 minutes and 44 seconds.

