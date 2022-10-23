WHILE it was far from the result he would've wanted, St Pat's junior Luke Bain made his Scotland debut at the Rugby League World Cup on Saturday morning.
Named on the bench for Scotland's group stage match against Australia, Bain played 58 minutes for the Bravehearts in the record-breaking 84-0 defeat.
He made 33 tackles throughout his spell on the field, the second-most in the team behind lock James Bell, who made 34.
Unfortunately for Bain and his teammates, Scotland suffered its worst ever defeat in an international rugby league match.
Scotland head coach Nathan Graham said it's been "massive" for his players to be involved in a World Cup.
"We've always gone out with the intent to enjoy this tournament," he told the BBC.
"A lot of our players are working during the day, for those guys this is a massive thing to be involved in.
"Fiji is another big ask for us but we'll do a body count - we've had some sickness in the camp - and hopefully we'll be good to go next week."
Canterbury winger Josh Addo-Carr was on fire, going over for four tries for the Kangaroos, while South Sydney's Campbell Graham scored a hat-trick.
Bain did not feature in Scotland's opening round match against Italy, which saw the Bravehearts go down 28-4.
He qualified to represent Scotland as his father and paternal grandparents were all born there.
Scotland are all but eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage, however, if they want to progress to the quarter finals they would need a massive upset victory against Fiji and win by more than 60 points, as well as have Australia defeat Italy.
Scotland has appeared at four previous World Cups (2000, 2008, 2013 and 2017), progressing to the quarter finals just once - in 2013 which resulted in a 40-4 loss to eventual finalists New Zealand.
