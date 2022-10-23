THE rainy weather couldn't put a dampener on a successful Panorama Punish event, with the run attracting its highest number of competitors yet.
Almost 1000 people congregated at Bathurst's Mount Panorama on Sunday morning, October 23, to participate in event's fifth year.
People travelled from as far as Europe, New Caledonia and New Zealand to participate in the 2022 Panorama Punish, with Bathurst residents Meg Uebel and Melinda King among the large group.
"It was a really good turnout, I enjoyed it very much," Ms King said.
Being new to Bathurst, this was Ms King's first time running in the Panorama Punish, which requires competitors to do one 'hot lap' of the mount in under an hour.
After meeting Ms Uebel at the weekly Bathurst parkrun events - held at Bicentennial Park around the Macquarie River - the pair competed in the recent running of the Edgell Jog, before taking on Mount Panorama.
"We met at parkrun and we did the Edgell Jog, then I said well you have to do the punish too. We did a test run and did it 40 minutes so we knew we would be fine," Ms Uebel said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
While the rainy weather looked problematic, competitors were still clocking personal best times and making the most of running in cooler temperatures.
"It was a bit slippery, I took it quick on the downhill despite that," Ms Uebel said having a laugh.
"I felt it was much easier because it was cooler, it wasn't too hot, so I actually enjoyed it being cool."
One of the event organisers, Jenn Arnold, couldn't wipe the smile off her face as competitors were crossing the line.
Offering words of encouragement and congratulating everyone as they finished the course, Ms Arnold was thrilled with the success of the run.
"We've got almost 1000 entered for today, so it was the biggest entry we've ever had," she said.
"They've come from Europe, they've come from New Zealand, we've got runners from New Caledonia and all around Australia.
"There's so many smiling faces, the kids in the Run Beyond Project have trained for this as their goal race, some from Killarney Heights High in Sydney and some from Gulgong in the Central West."
Everyone who completed the course was gifted a medallion as they left the track for their solid efforts in completing the course.
Ms Arnold said she couldn't be happier with how the morning turned out.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.