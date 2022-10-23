Western Advocate

Panorama Punish organiser Jenn Arnold thrilled with the 2022 turnout

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated October 23 2022 - 12:49am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Friends Melinda King and Meg Uebel after completing the 2022 Panorama Punish. Picture by Amy Rees

THE rainy weather couldn't put a dampener on a successful Panorama Punish event, with the run attracting its highest number of competitors yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.