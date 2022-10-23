The team at Kenny Spring Solicitors started the Carillon Business Awards with a bang, taking out the first category of the evening, and it only got better from there.
Kenny Spring won Excellence in Small Business, Excellence in Professional Services and the major award of the night - the Carillon Business of the Year award.
Kenny Spring Solicitors principal Angus Edwards was also named Bathurst's Outstanding Business Leader, giving the team four awards in total.
"We were saying on Friday if we pick up one award it will be amazing," Mr Edwards said.
"Turning up to get the first one and then business leader and the big one is just amazing.
"Having seen winners before and how excited they are, now we really understand what a great honour it is and what wonderful recognition it is from the Bathurst business community for the work we've done in the last five, 10, 60 years at Kenny Spring."
With Mr Edwards and Kenny Spring CEO Simone Townsend having been members of the Bathurst Business Chamber for around 15 years, the business was unable to nominate for the Carillon Awards.
This was the first year in over a decade they have applied, and they couldn't be happier with the unexpected but exciting results.
Ms Townsend said the fact that Bathurst has trusted Kenny Spring when needing legal services for such a long time, and even through COVID when business was tough and funds were low, is very humbling.
"We made a very intentional choice to do what we could to retain the staff that we had during COVID and we actually ended up growing which is really wonderful," she said.
"People still needed legal services and they still trusted us to do that, even when money was tight, even when businesses were struggling.
"I think the fact the people still trusted us to do their work for them shows how much we mean to the community, so that's really wonderful."
In addition to the honour of taking out three business awards, Ms Townsend said Mr Edwards securing the Outstanding Business Leader award is a testament to his leadership skills.
"It's absolutely crazy to work for someone who's so flexible and so innovative and happy to just jump head first into things and try something new," Ms Townsend said.
"Not afraid of change, not afraid of innovation and not afraid of doing things differently, that's why I think he won that award and it's a testament to his leadership."
