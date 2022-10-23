Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Good News

Vivability's Cate Matthews is Bathurst's Favourite Employee for 2022

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
October 23 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE were 14 employees all vying to be named Bathurst's favourite in the Carillon Business Awards, and the honour went to Vivability's Cate Matthews.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.