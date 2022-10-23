THERE were 14 employees all vying to be named Bathurst's favourite in the Carillon Business Awards, and the honour went to Vivability's Cate Matthews.
After working in the special needs department at a primary school in London for 18 months, Ms Matthews had to return to Bathurst when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Though disappointed to cut her trip short, she soon found a place at Vivability in Bathurst and hasn't looked back.
Her efforts since joining the local disability support service were recognised on Saturday night, October 22, at the Carillon Business Awards.
"To come back and find a job at Viva which I really love made it so much easier," Ms Matthews said.
Being named Bathurst's Favourite Employee for 2022 was an honour for Ms Matthews, who said she couldn't have done it without the support of her family, friends, and colleagues at Vivability.
Working in the disability sector is a strong passion of Ms Matthews', so to be recognised on such a big level for her efforts was very exciting.
"It feels really good, working as a support worker can be such a tough gig but with the support of all the managers, the positives definitely outweigh the tough days," she said.
"It's so great to get recognised. I'm the first support worker at Viva to be nominated, other than the managers and stuff, so it's really good.
"It's so important, I have such a strong passion for helping and advocating for those living with a disability."
The young support worker has been with Vivability for three years now, and is currently studying social work at university to help further her career.
She said the most rewarding thing about her job is having an impact of people's lives and watching their progression over the years.
Ms Matthews thanked everyone who has supported her while she supports others, and also everyone who voted for her as Bathurst's Favourite Employee.
The other employees nominated in the People's Choice category were:
