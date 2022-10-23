Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Miller Rivett podiums at 2022 Mount Panorama Punish, Max Martinez and Aaron Houston finish inside top six

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 23 2022 - 6:15am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST'S leading trio from the previous edition of the Mount Panorama Punish - Miller Rivett, Aaron Houston and Max Martinez - knew that getting back onto the podium in Sunday's edition was going to be a tough test.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.