BATHURST'S leading trio from the previous edition of the Mount Panorama Punish - Miller Rivett, Aaron Houston and Max Martinez - knew that getting back onto the podium in Sunday's edition was going to be a tough test.
The three young runners were the podium finishers in the 2020 race, which was only open to runners within the region due to COVID-19, and with this year's run opening back up to all athletes it was a big ask to finish towards the top.
But Rivett, Martinez and Houston all showed how far they've come in the space of two years to still all finish inside the top six of Sunday's race.
Harry McGill (20:44) and Illya Justin (21:21) were too strong for the Bathurst group but Rivett won a great battle for the last podium spot by running home in 21:55 to beat Zbynek Hanys.
Martinez (22:11) and Houston (22:33) powered home to round out the top six.
Bathurst duo Matthew Ferguson (22:48) and James Pucci (23:49) were the next two runners across the line - wiping two and three minutes off their 2020 Punish times respectively.
Rivett said it was wonderful to be on the podium again.
"That ended up being a minute and a bit PB so that's a massive improvement on two years ago," he said.
"I would have been happy this year if I could run a top five. I'm really happy to podium because while I was expecting to be towards the front I didn't expect to be that close to the front."
The battle between Rivett and Hanys was a great one, and the home city runner gained the ascendancy as they made their way through The Chase.
On the approach to the final corner Rivett got himself in front and managed to hold on by five seconds at the finish line.
"I ended up sprinting and catching him over those last 200 metres," Rivett said.
"I just wanted to come third on the run downhill. I knew I was close to him so I thought I'd just try for the podium finish. I wasn't as focused on the time as much this year.
"If I ran the same time was two years ago I would have finished somewhere around eighth, so it's great to go up against more competition."
Martinez managed to get himself narrowly in front of Houston this time around.
His main aim on Sunday was simply to better his time from two years ago, but a top five finish was a very welcome bonus.
"I've taken a solid two minutes off my time from two years ago. I was out there in my own zone, just hoping that I could get a PB. I stuck behind Miller and just waited to see what would happen," he said.
"When I got to the top I thought that I might have gone out too hard ... but once I got to the downhill I just flew."
Houston said that while he wanted to get just that little bit more out of his race he was still pleased with a nice personal best.
"It was a 1:20 PB for me. I was second in it a couple of years ago and I thought I'd going alright in this one," he said.
"I was pretty happy with my pacing and I was around other people most of the time, so that was pretty good."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.