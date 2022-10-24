Western Advocate

Calare MP Andrew Gee puts pressure on new Albanese Government over Coalition's Bathurst CBD car park cash pre-election promise

By Matt Watson
Updated October 25 2022 - 12:06am, first published October 24 2022 - 11:00pm
Bathurst Regional Council's environmental, planning and building services director Neil Southorn, Bathurst RSL Club CEO Peter Sargent, president Ian Miller, Member for Calare Andrew Gee and mayor Robert Taylor at Mr Gee's pre-election announcement in late April. INSET: New federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King.

AS the new Albanese Government prepares to hand down its first budget, Calare MP Andrew Gee has issued a none-too-subtle reminder to Bathurst of what the city had been promised for the kitty by the Coalition.

