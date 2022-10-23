Doug Hewitt's love affair with the Dubbo Showground has continued after the driver won four races at the venue on Friday.
The rain held off at Dubbo on Friday night and the conditions played into Hewitt's favour as he didn't have to wait long for his first win.
Driving Glenferrieman ($3.30) for his father, Bernie, Hewitt took out the Happy Birthday Deb Arnold Pace (2120m) before going on a tear later in the night.
Glenferrieman started well as Grinfaron ($3.90) lead the field around the first lap but Hewitt held the inside line which proved to be key as the race evolved.
The pair continued their battle in the third lap of the race as Grinfaron looked to apply pressure but Glenferrieman powered away late.
Hewitt and the gelding kicked away around the final bend to take a comfortable win by 11 metres ahead of Brooklyn Bandit ($4.40) and Little Popcorn ($51) respectively.
The Bathurst drivers' next win came in the Wayne and Sue Rosser Pace (1720m), teaming up with father once again on Jungle Baby ($1.60).
Ideal Denny ($10) got the best start of the field in the fourth race of the night as he led the pack around for the first lap.
Hewitt showed great control as he and Jungle Baby once again kicked away in the final lap of the races to take the win by more than five metres.
Ideal Denny ran second for Kenneth Rue while Steve Turnbull's The Rainbow Beach ($3.80) finished third.
Ben Detto may have surprised some in The Hando Pace (2120m) to give Hewitt his third win of the evening.
This time driving for Turnbull, Hewitt outclassed the field on Ben Detto ($4.20) to win by more than 20 metres.
Heading into the race, Mittys Three Aces ($1.75) looked the heavy favourite but struggled to find a groove to run sixth.
Ben Detto's big win was his first career victory, finishing ahead of Bellrivergirl ($18) and Vilde Chaya ($151).
The very next race was another successful one for Hewitt as he picked up his final win of the evening.
Driving Mothers Delight ($2.90), the two Hewitts picked up their third win of the night in The Storm Inside @ Alabar Stud 2YO Maiden Pace (1720m).
Mother Delight finished well ahead of the rest of the field in the win with Nathan Townsend's Better Idea ($4.20) running second in front of Black Opal ($41).
The final race of the night was abandoned due to fall involving multiple drivers and horses, which are all thankfully okay.
