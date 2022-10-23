PANORAMA Platypi has survived a late fightback from Woodbridge to claim a 18-14 win in Western Women's Rugby League opens on Sunday.
Played at Carrington Park, Platypi went out to a 10-point lead at one stage during the first half, but Woodbridge would claw its way back throughout the second half to only go down 18-14.
Flying winger Tiana Anderson scored two tries in the match, including a fantastic individual effort within the opening minutes of the match, while halfback Sarah Colman and Zarlia Griffiths got one each.
Platypi coach Kevin Grimshaw said it was a nervous finish, but he was glad that his team managed to hold on to victory.
"Woodbridge fought really hard. They've improved out of sight since the last time we played them, but full credit to our girls," he said.
"We kept turning the ball over but we kept defending. That last five to eight minutes, we were defending all the time on our own try line.
"The improvement from last week to this week was in the middle of the ruck. I thought we defended really well in the middle of the ruck, being a lot tighter in the middle of the ruck.
Anderson opened the scoring for the Platypi in the opening minutes of the game, but the visitors would respond with a try from Mollie Hogan.
The hosts would hit the front after a kick and chase from Colman and another try from Griffiths had the Platypi out to a 14-4 lead, before Woodbridge's Emma Bayley scored just before the break for the Platypi to lead 14-10 at the interval.
Each team would manage just the one try each in the second half; Anderson scored his second for Platypi but Sammie Wood would get one back for Woodbridge.
There was no score in the final 10 minutes, as Platypi repelled multiple Woodbridge attacks to hold on to win by four points.
Grimshaw said he would like to see his team improve its ball control heading into next Sunday's match against the Midwest Brumbies.
"During the week we worked really hard on working on the middle of the ruck," he said.
"Now we've got to learn to control the ball and play out a game. The last 10 minutes, we weren't finishing the game off well, turning the ball over and kicking when we probably shouldn't have been kicking."
Scott Campbell said he was proud of his team's performance.
"It was a tough game today and we always have tough competition over here in Bathurst," he said.
"We took a fair beating last week, but we showed a lot of character today."
Campbell was pleased with how well his team worked in the second half to get within four points.
"Last week they lost 62-16. They were down by a fair lot at the start but they worked their way into it and today was no different," he said.
"They're really working hard. They're a great bunch of girls and it's a lot of fun."
In other Western Women's Rugby League opens fixtures on the weekend, Orange Vipers defeated Castlereagh 42-8, while the Midwest Brumbies-Goannas fixture was washed out due to a flooded field at Mudgee.
