Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Panorama Platypi suffer 42-6 loss to Woodbridge in Western Women's Rugby League under 18s

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated October 24 2022 - 4:29am, first published October 23 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHILE they struggled to keep in touch with Woodbridge, Panorama Platypi coach Shan Foley said she was proud of girls' effort in Western Women's Rugby League under 18s on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.