WHILE they struggled to keep in touch with Woodbridge, Panorama Platypi coach Shan Foley said she was proud of girls' effort in Western Women's Rugby League under 18s on Sunday.
Played at Carrington Park in Bathurst, the Platypi were down 22-6 at half-time, before the visitors blew out to 42-6 winners in the second half.
But the score line doesn't tell the whole story, with Foley saying there was plenty of improvement from her team.
"Today we had a lot less errors than we usually do. They were holding the ball and running in support, which is what we've been working," she said.
"Our defence was really strong. I know the score line might not say that's the case, but I think they played pretty well under the circumstances.
"Obviously they're up against a really strong team. My girls are young girls and still coming through the grades.
"I'm proud of how they went and they've definitely improved over the last three weeks."
Taliyaha Chatfield scored the only try for the hosts, with halfback Menzi White converting the four-pointer, while Teagan Smede and Beth Loco both scored doubles for the visiting Woodbridge side.
Platypi managed to slow the Woodbridge scoring in the second half, before the visitors piled on three late tries to secure the 36-point win.
Foley said she had to play five under 16s to help fill out the under 18s team.
"They struggle with numbers," she said.
"I had five under 16s girls playing today, just to field a side. We struggle with numbers all the time but they played so well today."
After four weeks, Platypi remains winless the competition, having suffered a 44-14 loss to Woodbridge in round one and a 34-0 defeat to Orange Vipers in round three, while the round two match against Castlereagh was washed out.
Platypi will clash with the winless Midwest Brumbies at Carrington Park for their round five match next Sunday at Carrington Park.
