BUSINESS owners from across Bathurst came together on Saturday night to celebrate the 2022 Carillon Business Awards.
The gala dinner was held at Bathurst Goldfields, attracting over 350 people who all celebrated business in Bathurst.
An auction and raffle raised much needed funds for the 2022 charity, Bathurst Community Transport, and everyone enjoyed a dance following the formalities.
There were 19 happy winners on the night and Western Advocate representatives captured the smiling faces after receiving their awards.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.