Bathurst driver Dean Campbell posts the first outright national win of his racing career

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 24 2022 - 2:47am, first published October 23 2022 - 9:30pm
Dean Campbell's #118 Mitsubishi Evo X caught on fire after an engine failure during the opening practice session at The Bend. Picture by Speed Shots Photography

A ROUND that began with engine failure and fire but finished with the first outright national win of his racing career - Bathurst driver Dean Campbell certainly had a weekend of mixed emotions at The Bend.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

