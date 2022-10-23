A ROUND that began with engine failure and fire but finished with the first outright national win of his racing career - Bathurst driver Dean Campbell certainly had a weekend of mixed emotions at The Bend.
Campbell headed to the South Australian circuit sitting third in his A1 Class in the Australian Production Cars series and eager to narrow the 77-point advantage class leader Jimmy Vernon held over him.
As it unfolded, it was Vernon who helped Campbell keep his championship hopes alive with an extra-ordinary display of sportsmanship.
With a tick over 20 minutes gone of the opening practice session the #118 DA Campbell Transport Mitsubishi Evo X, with Cameron Crick behind the wheel, blew its engine and subsequently caught fire.
The Bathurst driver - literally - thought his weekend had gone up in flames.
But Vernon, who had planned to tackle the four one-hour races which made up the round solo, came to the rescue. He offered Campbell a seat as his co-driver.
"On the third lap in practice one we had a major engine failure in the #118 DA Campbell Transport Evo X, and Jimmy - who is my direct rival in the A1 championship - came and asked me to join him as a co-driver to keep our championship alive," Campbell said.
"Obviously, that was very decent of him, and I am extremely grateful .... I have to send a massive thank you to Jimmy and his father for the offer, it is very humbling to have someone do that."
Though Vernon would have virtually assured himself of the A1 championship with one round remaining had he not extended Campbell the offer, he instead found himself sharing the same step of the podium.
Vernon praised Campbell for the way he raced the #50 Evo, playing an integral role in seeing the duo declared class round winners for The Bend and third outright.
"This weekend was definitely not the norm, but it was really awesome to have Dean and his crew join us. He didn't put a foot wrong all weekend, he looked after the car and got some great results, and assisted us with getting third outright for the round which well exceeded our expectations," Vernon said.
"If you had asked me on Thursday if we would both be holding the same trophy I would have laughed at you, but it has been a lot of fun. They are a really great crew and I think we have developed quite a good friendship."
Campbell and Vernon went on to top the timesheets for their class in practice two and qualifying.
On Saturday the duo not only notched up a pair of class wins across the two races, but earned an outright podium in race two with Vernon behind the wheel.
The highlight for Campbell, who had had driven to sixth outright in race one, came on Sunday.
Torrential race meant the third race of the round was shortened to 30 minutes and commenced under safety car conditions.
When given the nod to race after 12 minutes behind the safety car, rain was still bucketing down but Campbell handled the conditions well.
He moved up into second and when race leader Chris Lillis had the engine of his HSV Clubsport cut out, Campbell found himself in position one.
He went on to claim the chequered flag for the first outright win in a national series of his career. Campbell also clocked the second fastest lap of the race.
"To get that outright national win was very emotional, it was my first national win after some state wins, so that was a monkey off my back also I guess, and I was quite emotional. It was great to get third outright for the round also," Campbell said.
In the final race of the weekend Vernon again was the best of the A1 entries and fourth outright, handing him and Campbell the round honours.
It means Campbell will head to the final round of the 2022 series with hopes of clinching the championship. That round will be staged on his home track - Mount Panorama.
"For Bathurst, we have to try and make sure our car is going to go for that first of all, but we have every intention of being at the final and in the battle for the championship," he said.
"I also want to thank Matt Cook, Lauren Cook and Chris Dwyer for all the unreal stuff they do for me."
The Australian Production Cars series finale will form part of the Bathurst International event from November 11-13.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.