DAVID Nicholas is a bronzed Aussie - no he's not been working on his tan, but rather the Bathurst talent produced an effort full of heart at the 2022 UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championships.
In his eighth appearance at the world track titles, and first representing the Bathurst Cycling Club, Nicholas claimed bronze in the men's C3 individual pursuit.
Though the 31-year-old was the defending champion in that event, having claimed gold in Canada in 2020, for Nicholas simply being on the team that headed to Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, was a victory.
After representing Australia at the Tokyo Paralympics, Nicholas had to overcome a number of injury setbacks to gain selection in the Australian team.
It meant he took the pressure off himself to perform and wanted to just enjoy the experience, but as a natural competitor Nicholas was still aiming to finish near the top of the time sheets.
"My goal is a bit of unknown as I was on extended break by choice and from injuries, so I am not sure where my fitness is, but I would like go top five," he said prior to the titles.
Nicholas and his Australian team-mates took part in a staging camp in Ghent, Belgium prior to heading to France.
It not only was the first time they'd ridden at the Paris velodrome, but for Nicholas it was his first competition on the boards since Tokyo.
Nicholas' main focus was in the individual pursuit - an event in which he'd been a five-time world champion. It was also an event in which he'd placed third at the Tokyo Games.
After the heats he ranked third and was actually the second-fastest rider through the second kilometre. Nicholas averaged 51.566km/hr to clock a 3:29.437.
It meant he would ride for the bronze medal and his rival, Spain's Eduardo Santas Asensio, was the same man he'd battle for third place at Tokyo.
While the Spaniard started well and led at the 125 metres split, Nicholas found his rhythm and took the lead.
At the 1,000m mark Nicholas was 0.812 seconds ahead, and by the time the Bathurst talent hit the 2,000m mark, the gap had increased to 1.28 seconds
But Santas Asensio continued to push and it meant Nicholas had to as well.
"The big man had to dig deep in a nail-biting bronze medal final," the Australian Cycling Team posted on Facebook.
Nicholas held on to win the third-place battle in a time of 3:30.4739 - an average speed of 51.312 km/hr - with his rival clocking a 3:31.8592.
He said he was inspired by all the support he received, in particular that from his fiancé Emilie Miller.
"Tough fight in the final to get third," Nicholas said on Facebook.
"I would like to thank my family and friends for watching me in the middle of the night. Also, a massive thanks to my fiancé and family - the long conversations helping me find motivation again after Tokyo and through all my injuries."
The gold medal went to Great Britain's Finlay Graham in a time of 3:24.5960, but Nicholas' effort extended his remarkable record in the event at the World Championships.
Since making his World Championships debut in the event in 2012 Nicholas has never missed a men's C3 podium in the individual pursuit. His haul now stands at two bronze medals, a silver and five golds.
Nicholas also contested the 1,000m time trial in France, placing seventh in 1:10.514. He only just missed out on advancing to the next round, having clocked the third fastest final split of any rider.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.