Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

David Nicholas places third in individual pursuit at the 2022 UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championships

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 24 2022 - 3:48am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Nicholas claimed bronze in the men's C3 Individual Pursuit at the 2022 UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championships. Picture by Berthy May/Australian Cycling Team

DAVID Nicholas is a bronzed Aussie - no he's not been working on his tan, but rather the Bathurst talent produced an effort full of heart at the 2022 UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.