Down on troops but Goldminers show fight against Orange Eagles

THEY might have been down on troops, but Razz Monaghan is proud of the effort her Bathurst Goldminers teammates showed in the most recent round of the Western Women's Basketball.
Away to Orange Eagles in the round two match on Saturday, the Goldminers suffered a 52-41 defeat, but with just six players in the matchday squad compared to the host's 13, Monaghan said her teammates rose to the occasion.
"We weren't disappointed with that effort. We only had six players and there were a couple of young girls in the team," she said.
"We all rose the bar and it was a quality game of basketball. We held Orange to 52 points, which is a great defensive effort, especially when we were that exhausted.
"Orange had 13 players compared to our six. It was amazing and we showed really good energy."
Due to a number of absentees, Goldminers only had Monaghan, Brook McInnes, Kaleah Mack, Lewellyn Kingham, Ruby Gangemi and Maddison Breen available for the match.
Goldminers captain Haylee Lepaio was unavailable, as well as Bronte Emanuel and the Matthews sisters - Jess and Emily.
"We might have been missing half our team but we weren't disappointed at all. It was a great effort," Monaghan said.
Only fairly new to Bathurst, Monaghan said she's enjoyed her time playing with the Goldminers so far.
"It's been great energy. It's really welcoming and inclusive and we've got such a diverse team, from young to old," she said.
"Brook is in her 40s, I'm in my 30s, there's a lot of mums in the group.
"With this group we have so much talent from previous years. Myself, Brook, Emily and Haylee have all played at the professional level and the international level, so it's really great that we can come into that mix and share our experience with the younger girls coming through."
Goldminers will welcome Gilgandra to Bathurst on Saturday, with a big day planned.
All the club's representative players will be at the stadium on the day, with a sausage sizzle, raffles, games for the kids and half-time entertainment.
Play gets underway between Goldminers and Gilgandra at 6.30pm.
