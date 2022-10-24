"A WHOLE heap of sweaty guys giving me hugs" - it is a moment that Emilie Miller will long cherish as it came after she and those sweaty guys were crowned victors of the 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championships.
Miller was part of the Australian Steelers team which defied the odds by beating USA 58-55 in the final of the world championships in Vejle, Denmark.
It was the first time in eight years the Steelers had taken out the tournament.
It was also the moment Miller pulled off the rare honour of being a world champion in two sports, the Bathurst talent having previously worn the rainbow stripes of a Para-Cycling champion.
"I was nervous and excited, it actually felt like the hardest world championship I'd ever won. I don't know if that's because of the team element which brings in so many factors, it's not just your own performance, you've got to rely on other people as well, or that the tournament took 10 days," Miller said.
"Being in a team sport obviously changes the dynamic and it definitely makes it more enjoyable."
Miller's path to becoming a wheelchair rugby world champion has been an impressive one - she took up the sport a little over 12 months ago.
She won the Wheelchair Rugby National Championship in 2021 with New South Wales and from there has continued to hone her skills.
Miller went on a tour of Texas, she represented Australia at the Canada Cup then was named in the 12-player team for the World Championships.
Though the Steelers had previously won the world title, after having their nine-year reign as Paralympic champions in wheelchair rugby end at Tokyo last year favouritism lay elsewhere.
Still, Miller said that served as motivation for her and her fellow Steelers.
"It's definitely a bit surreal, I think because so many people, other teams and other countries, under-estimated us, they'd sort of written us off before the comp had even started," she said.
"So for us to overcome that, we're still all letting it sink in at the moment.
"We've obviously had a very tough couple of years with COVID and players taking breaks from the team post-Tokyo meant it was always going to be a challenge. At the same time we've got a good history with the Steelers, we've been successful for a long time, that pedigree still exists and we had a lot of players who'd been around a long time.
"So we had potential, it just had to come together.
"As Aussies we love being an underdog, so we didn't mind going in as underdogs. At our training camp we talked about how previously we'd been the team who were hunted but now we're hunters seeking redemption.
"Three months ago at the Musholm Cup we didn't win a game, so to go through and only losing one game the whole tournament - what a turnaround."
The Steelers got their campaign off to a good start with wins over Brazil (57-36), Canada (55-53) and hosts Denmark (55-43).
A lost to Japan (54-50) put them under pressure, but the Australians responded by beating Colombia (54-42) and then going on to down reigning Paralympic champions Great Britain (54-45) in the quarter-finals.
That set up a semi-final against Denmark.
"We played the host nation Denmark twice in the tournament, the first was in the pool rounds and we played them again in the semi-final. Both those matches were sold out so there were 1,500 people in the stadium and just the noise from those Denmark fans was unbelievable," Miller said.
"To be on the court and not be able to hear the player beside you - it was really challenging and really motivating because there was so much energy in that room. It was quite surreal to be in that sort of environment."
The Steelers held on to beat Denmark 56-55 in the semi-final, which set up the showdown with USA.
"The USA, they're a great team, they've got some phenomenal players, a lot of function on the court and had never lost a medal match at an international tournament since they began," Miller said.
"So to play the USA, they've got a history of success, it was a bit nerve-racking thinking 'What are they going to do? Are they going to be able to pull something off here?' They're also loud, they're confident and they're fun to play."
The decider was tense, but as the clock ticked down the Steelers pulled ahead by three. It was an advantage they held on and it triggered scenes of jubilation from those in green and gold when the final whistle sounded.
"I was actually off towards the end of the game and I don't know if that was worse than being on court to be honest. It was so close for so much of the game, I had to pinch myself with 30 seconds when we were three points up, I thought 'We could actually win this'," Miller said.
"It wasn't until we got that far in the game that I felt that way. Just the energy was amazing.
"At full-time the bench just ran straight onto the court and we had guys jumping out of their chairs to hug each other. A whole heap of sweaty guys giving me hugs and pats on the back and telling you how much they love you, it was just amazing.
"For everybody, it just sort of felt it had paid off making those personal sacrifices, in terms of time off work, time away from our family, to get that result made it worthwhile."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.