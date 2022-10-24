Nothing smart about letting this pumped hydro project take our Fish River water

YOUR editorial on October 22 about future planning for Bathurst's water needs is spot on.
As you say, we need to start now, and get smart.
What is not smart is locking up one year of Bathurst's water supply for the hydro power station at Yetholme.
And every year thereafter another one to two months' (some say three-plus months') of water to cover evaporation.
This water will then never be available to the city of Bathurst, even in drought.
This water will come from the drought-prone Fish River, which Bathurst Regional Council confirms supplies over 60 per cent of Bathurst's drinking water.
And there is another pumped hydro project slated for Winburndale, which supplies the water to industry and parks in Bathurst.
A dry, drought-prone area it is - we all remember gardens dying and two-minute showers only three years ago.
Wake up, Bathurst! Tell our leaders this is just not on.
It is very poor policy to lock away forever water that we will desperately need.
