It is disingenuous of Timothy Knill to claim that ATCO will not be industrialising the rural landscape.
Starting at Fish River, they plan to pump three billion, three hundred million litres of water up to the power station site just for the initial fill.
Ongoing, huge volumes of water will be extracted.
How can ATCO maintain existing local water supply? The water usage, pipes and pump houses, the noise from pumping, and the land use are all factors in industrialisation.
There will be 200 workers and heavy machinery moving through the Molybdonite Road area 24/7 for at least three years.
The blasting, operational and construction noise, poor air quality, and traffic are all factors in industrialisation.
The work site will be illuminated at night, disrupting the entire ecosystem of the area, and I believe the light pollution will have deadly impacts on endangered nocturnal species.
The powerhouse, although 60 metres below the natural ground level, will be a huge structure in the middle of natural bushland, along with surface infrastructure including an assembly bay, electrical building, administration offices, workshops, gantry crane enclosure, parking areas, and so on.
This is industrialisation of a rural landscape.
The 1400 metre long, five metre in diameter penstock pipe will be visible for kilometres. No-one knows if the noise from pumping will render nearby homes uninhabitable until operation begins.
The lower reservoir will be located in the pristine Frying Pan Creek, will be 270 metres long, and have a wall up to 30 metres high.
Industrialisation? Irrefragably.
