THE two Bathurst Bullets are about to get a new stop.
Three years after Tarana and Rydal were added to the itinerary, the NSW Government has announced that Wallerawang, near Lithgow, is going to become the latest addition.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway were at the village on Monday morning to announce that the Wallerawang Railway Station, which closed more than 30 years ago, would be given a $7 million upgrade.
Its train services are expected to restart in a year's time.
"I've heard repeated calls from the community that they want passenger services returned to Wallerawang and I'm excited that our government will make that happen," Mr Toole said.
"This upgrade will mean Wallerawang station will be able to be a timetabled stop on the Bathurst Bullet twice daily train services between Bathurst and Sydney, offering a better service for commuters.
"This station has been part of the community since 1870 - and will soon return to its roots as a rail link that opens up another travel option for locals needing to travel to Bathurst or Sydney."
The Wallerawang station's reopening will continue a rail renaissance in the Bathurst region that includes the addition of the Rydal and Tarana stops, restoration work at the Tarana station, an extension to the car park at Bathurst Railway Station and the opening of the Bathurst Rail Museum.
As well, restoration has begun on part of a branch line in the area.
"Right across the state, we've invested to improve transport connectivity - from adding stops on the Bullet at Rydal and Tarana to a weekly train service to Griffith and two extra services for Singleton," Mr Toole said.
He said the reopening plans for Wallerawang include upgraded parking, access improvements and external station repainting to heritage requirements.
The platform will also be resurfaced and will get new lighting, seating and signage as well as CCTV for added security, he said.
"Putting Wallerawang station back on the map means the community has greater access to public transport and more flexibility to get from A to B," Mr Farraway said.
"For more than 20 years, the Dubbo XPT was the only passenger rail service west of Lithgow until 2012 saw daily intercity services return with the first Bathurst Bullet service - which celebrated its 10th birthday on Friday.
"We added a second daily Bullet service in 2019 and today's announcement will further add to the value of that connection.
"With more and more people choosing to call regional NSW home, our government is thinking ahead and planning for a brighter future by building the infrastructure that matters to make daily life easier."
The NSW Government says work is anticipated to start next year following community consultation, feasibility assessments and design work to confirm the scope of work needed to bring the heritage station back into service.
