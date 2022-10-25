RIDERS battled the elements in a hugely competitive final round of the NSW Central West XC Mountain Bike Interclub Race Series at Bathurst on Saturday.
Over 70 riders from across the Central West and Sydney competed in what was the sixth round of the series, with committee member Chris McCulloch saying the event was a great success.
"We had over 70 riders there, which was a really good result because of the challenging weather conditions," he said.
"We had riders from Western Sydney, Orange, Dubbo, Rydal and Mudgee. The majority were probably local riders, from across our senior and junior categories."
David Mitchell from Bathurst found success in the men's competition, while Orange's Henry Booth was the winner of the junior boys under 17s.
Simone Grounds from Dubbo won the women's, while Alan Kemp from the Central Tablelands was victorious in the e-bike format.
In the teams, Booth Boys (Orange) won the juniors, Gman and Glenno (Bathurst) won the men's and Anthropomorphic Personifications (Western Sydney) won the mixed.
While the trails coped plenty of rain in the lead up to the event, McCulloch said the wet weather actually benefited riders.
"The trails in Bathurst are great when it gets a little bit wet. They actually get better and faster," he said.
"There were some muddy parts, but there were still some grippy, fast parts. It's one of the advantages that our trails have over the other trails in the Central West; we can basically ride them in any weather condition.
"There was a three hour race from 1pm-3pm and we basically saw nearly every weather condition across that time.
"We started in the sun, quite warm, and we had a couple of windy, wet storms come through. The riders crossed the line in pretty good conditions, just in time to beat another storm front that was about to come through."
McCulloch praised the competitive racing across the day and encouraged the community to get involved in mountain bike racing.
"There was really close, competitive racing in the men's, the women's and the mixed team events and there was a great turnout in the juniors," he said.
"We really want to promote the trail up in Bathurst as a whole community asset. While the mountain bike club manages that site, racing every Wednesday night, anybody is welcome to come along is race. Just shoot the Facebook page a message."
For more information on the club, visit its Facebook page.
JUNIOR BOYS UNDER 17s:
