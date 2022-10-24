Police say body located, believed to be woman missing in floodwaters

POLICE say the body of a woman has been located following a multi-agency search near Mudgee.
Emergency services were called to Cooyal Creek at Gulgong, approximately 30 kilometres north of Mudgee, at about 11pm on Sunday after reports a vehicle had been swept into floodwaters.
Police say inquiries revealed a vehicle was travelling west along Spring Creek Road when it was swept off the causeway.
The driver, a 45-year-old man, and two male passengers - aged 43 and 26 - escaped the vehicle and made their way to safety.
A third passenger - a woman aged in her 20s - reportedly also got out, but could not be located.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District, assisted by the State Emergency Service (SES), Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) conducted land and water searches. The Toll Rescue Helicopter also attended to assist.
The multi-agency search continued about 7am Monday and police say the body of a woman was located on the riverbank at about 9.50am.
While she is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing 28-year-old woman.
Police say a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Roads in the area remain closed due to flooding, and motorists are urged to check www.livetraffic.com prior to travelling.
