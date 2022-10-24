Western Advocate
Breaking

Police say body located, believed to be woman missing in floodwaters near Mudgee

Updated October 24 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:33am
Police say body located, believed to be woman missing in floodwaters

POLICE say the body of a woman has been located following a multi-agency search near Mudgee.

