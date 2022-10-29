Western Advocate
Emilie Miller shows that females can play elite wheelchair rugby union

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 29 2022 - 2:12am, first published 2:00am
She was a trailblazer as a Para-cyclist, now Emilie Miller is showing that women can play elite wheelchair rugby union. Picture by Australian Paralympic Committee

BEING a world champion in two difference sports, it's an achievement which undoubtedly gives Emilie Miller status as a superstar but she's more than just that - she's a trailblazer as well.

