A well-known media personality has revealed her deepest darkest thoughts to the world after releasing her memoir; Drunk On Confidence. And it all started here in Bathurst.
Heidi Anderson was born and bred in Bathurst.
Growing up with a mum who owned a popular local coffee shop - Country Coffee - Ms Anderson learnt the art of promotion and marketing at an early age.
Over the years, she has developed her public relations and marketing skills and now makes a living out of sharing with others the important lessons she's learnt herself.
A radio host, Big Brother contestant, writer and podcaster, Ms Anderson has worn multiple hats throughout her career, but it all started here in Bathurst, at the Knickerbocker Hotel.
"It pretty much started when I was working at the Knickerbocker and I was approached by someone at 2BS B-Rock and they asked me if I'd ever thought about getting into radio and I was like yeah, funnily enough yeah," she said.
"I ended up going and working at 2BS B-Rock before uni everyday, I learnt heaps of stuff and then I did my work placement there and that's where my love for media really started. It was born at 2BS."
After graduating from university, Ms Anderson travelled overseas and worked in public relations in London.
It was during her three-and-a-half-year stint in England that she realised how much she loved working in radio. It's all she could think about.
After returning to Australia, Ms Anderson was accepted into the Australian Film Television and Radio School in Sydney, to further her education.
After travelling around the country working in radio, Ms Anderson's profile was heightened when she became a participant on Big Brother in 2013.
"I talk about that in the book, how my anxiety went public," she said.
Ms Anderson ended up making the move to Perth to work as a breakfast radio host on Hit 92.9, before putting down the headphones to start a family.
It's been since the birth of her son that Ms Anderson has really turned her personal profile into the platform for her new career.
After starting a podcast with her husband that received a lot of attention, documenting their journey as first-time parents, Ms Anderson began coaching women on how to market themselves.
Finding so many messages coming in asking how she became so confident and dealt with her anxiety, Ms Anderson decided her journey to confidence was one that could help many others and needed sharing.
It's been a long seven-year road, but Ms Anderson is thrilled to have released her memoir and humbled by the response.
"So I wrote for News Corp, PerthNow and Mamamia over the years when I was working in the media, and that's the inspiration for starting my book," she said.
"All these columns especially around mental health, awareness and body image were going really well ... I was like I have to write a book.
"I have so many people sliding into my DMs on Instagram saying how did you go from a girl who was having panic attacks in the middle of a radio show, who had crippling anxiety with the way that she saw herself in the mirror, how is she now this person.
"So much of that came down to my writing, and sharing, and being open, and that's why I was really inspired to write this book."
After a long rollercoaster ride, the memoir was released on October 19, and received very positive feedback.
Ms Anderson said while putting pen to paper and exposing some of her deepest darkest thoughts to the world was a daunting prospect, she attributes the positive response to the raw honesty the book possesses.
"It's been a very vulnerable share ... and I think that's got people going, 'That's me, I think like that, I feel like that.'," she said.
While Ms Anderson hasn't lived in Bathurst since she was 26, she still refers to Bathurst as home and holds fond memories of the town.
From spending time at her mum's café and working at Annie's Ice Cream Parlour, to partying at CSU with her friends, Ms Anderson will always be grateful for her upbringing in Bathurst.
"I've got so many memories of Bathurst. I actually love to come home, it's one of my favorite places to be."
