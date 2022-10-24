GLEN Prestwidge is a happy man, after his two-year-old dog Triple Psycho claimed his first career victory at Kennerson Park on Monday afternoon.
The Orange trainer had seen his dog claim two places in three previous career starts, but the second at Bathurst on Monday finally saw the break through victory.
The $4.80 chance was drawn to start from box four in the Book Trials Through on the Clock Maiden (307 metres), and after trailing the leader at the end of the first section, he powered to the front at the end of the second section and never looked back.
Triple Psycho ultimately finished ahead of John Buttsworth's Little Venus ($9) and Paul Braddon's Razor Edge ($1.70 favourite).
Prestwidge said he was pleased with the win, having bought the dog from up near Newcastle.
"He's going good, he's a real trier," he said.
"I haven't got any big plans for him. I'll just race him around here. He's going alright, he's an honest. It's not the fastest but he tries hard."
Triple Psycho, from Worm Burner x Party Trick, finished fourth in his first start at Bathurst back on September 12, before a third at the same track on September 19 and second at the same track on September 26.
