Bathurst's Savannah Auvaa wins gold in shot put and discus at NSWPSSA Primary Athletics Championships

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated October 26 2022 - 1:04am, first published October 25 2022 - 5:30am
Savannah Auvaa. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

SAVANNAH Auvaa is set to compete on the national stage after claiming two gold medals at the NSWPSSA Primary Junior Girls Athletics Championships last week.

