SAVANNAH Auvaa is set to compete on the national stage after claiming two gold medals at the NSWPSSA Primary Junior Girls Athletics Championships last week.
Held at the Sydney Olympic Park on October 19-20, Auvaa won gold in the Girls 8-10 Shot Put with a distance of 10.12 metres and Girls 8-10 Discus Throw with a distance of 31.22 metres.
The result means she will now head to Brisbane next month to compete in the School Sport Australia 12 and Under Track and Field Championship next month.
The 10-year-old South Bathurst Public School student said she's "really excited" to compete at the national level.
"I've neve been to Brisbane," she said.
"I'm looking forward to going."
Auvaa has enjoyed plenty of success in Little Athletics, having won gold in the under 9s shot put at the 2021 Little Athletics NSW State Championships, before she went on to win the under 10s title a year later.
Auvaa said she's looking forward to competing against athletics all over the country at Queensland next month.
Her coach and mother Tiffany Auvaa said they do plenty of practice at home.
"We live on a farm, so she practices a lot in the paddock," she said.
"She's made some great friends down at Sydney when she's competing.
"I use to do athletics at school, so I put Savannah in at school. She likes trying different things and she's doing really well."
Auvaa finished comfortably first in her discus throw, 2.46 metres ahead of her closest rival in Patience Time, from Austral in Sydney.
In her shot put, it was a lot closer, finishing 0.13 metres head of Zoey Maafi from Prestons in Sydney.
Auvaa wasn't the only Bathurst athlete to compete in the NSWPSSA Primary Athletics Championships, but she was the only one to claim a medal.
Other athletes included Eva Chiaramonte (South Bathurst), Amali Locke (Assumption), Archie Collins (Cathedral), Chloe Grellman (Cathedral), Mackenzie Smith (Assumption) and Timothy Lynch (Bathurst).
The School Sport Australia 12 and Under Track and Field Championship will be held from November 17-21, at the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre in Brisbane.
