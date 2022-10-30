VISITORS from East Timor have been in Bathurst in recent days to learn some important skills.
Cesaltino Babo, Gil Goncalves and Xisto Do Rosario all work for ANPM, the body which is responsible for managing and regulating petroleum and mining activities in the small South-East Asian country.
They have been hosted by Kelso business Best Western Petroleum Services, whose director Kevin Brennan said the relationship between Bathurst and East Timor started half a decade ago.
"We initially were engaged by ANPM five years ago to do calibration [ensuring the correct amount of fuel is being dispensed] training on fuel dispensers in Dili in Timor," he said.
"We returned three years ago for calibrations training and demonstrations."
Best Western Petroleum was back in East Timor in June for tank and line testing, but now the arrangement has been reversed.
"We thought it would be better for them [the ANPM representatives] to come over here to see the facilities in Australia and learn on-site here," Best Western Petroleum Services service technician Gina Adams said on Monday (October 24).
"So that's what we've done.
"They arrived on Thursday last week. We went out on Friday calibrating. We got back into the office today from doing calibrations."
Mr Brennan said Best Western Petroleum had "also set up an inspection vehicle for them to travel around Timor and that vehicle will be leaving Sydney tomorrow [Tuesday] to go to Darwin and then from Darwin to Dili."
The ANPM representatives will return to East Timor on Saturday (October 29).
Mr Babo, an ANPM technical officer, said gaining knowledge was the aim of their visit.
"We learn from the Australian standard so we can implement this standard when we're back to East Timor," he said.
The ANPM representatives said they were also working with Intertek in Sydney on fuel acceptance test training.
