A THREE-try haul and a bone-rattling tackle - Panorama Platypi lock Liliana Shehata delivered plenty of highlights as she helped her under 12s to a commanding 44-6 win over Woodbridge on Sunday.
As one of the more experienced players in the side, Shehata's barnstorming carries and strong defence acted as an inspiration at Carrington Park as the Platypi returned to the Western Women's Rugby League winners' list.
A week earlier the young Platypi had suffered a 50-22 loss at the hands of the Vipers, but playing on home turf for the first time this season Shehata and her team-mates delivered for coach Emma Duke.
"We copped a flogging last week, it was my worse loss ever as a coach, so training was a little bit tough," Duke said.
"But the game today, they just did what we'd done at training, they did everything well, they were all smiling. It's amazing what they can do when they play like we've trained.
"Not taking anything away from the Woodbridge girls, they came out and were hammering our girls, which is nice because they need to get that hit.
"The highlight was probably Lili's big hit."
The opening half of the contest saw the Platypi take control as they pushed out to a 16-0 lead, but there was still plenty of fight left in Woodbridge.
The visitors dominated possession and field position early in the second half, but the Platypi managed to hold firm in defence.
One of the smallest Panorama players on the field, winger Peppa McWilliam-Gibson, made a try-saving one-on-one tackle during that period.
"We've put a lot of pressure on our little young ones, we've let them know that we believe they are the best in the area and they are, we've only got 20 girls in our team from Lithgow, Oberon and Bathurst," Duke said.
"They're the best in my eyes, I've told them to just go out and have a crack and they did. I'm so proud of my girls."
The pressure was relieved when a raid down the right edge resulted in a Platypi try and while Woodbridge hit back via prop Piper White the next set to make it 22-6, from that point on it was all Panorama.
A sweeping back line movement created space on the left edge for Tully Prowse to plant the ball for a four-pointer.
It was a big metre-eating run from prop Dakoda Hann that put the Platypi in position to create for Prowse and soon after she did it all herself.
She ran half the length of the field to score under the sticks, adding to her first half try and an impressive day out.
Shehata, who had crossed twice in the first half, continued to find holes in Woodbridge's defence as well.
In the same set she made a 20-metre carry she also notched up her hat-trick for the match, the lock's tally for the season now standing at five tries overall.
The win was sealed with another piece of individual brilliance, Ruby Lamb sprinting some 60 metres down the left edge to score. Holly Parker added the extras to make it 44-6.
It was an effort which sees the Platypi sitting second on the ladder at the mid-point of the regular season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.