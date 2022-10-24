LINE speed in defence - that is what the under 14 Panorama Platypi can expect to be working on at training this week as part of the fight to breathe life into their Western Women's Rugby League season.
After four rounds of the competition, the Platypi are yet to open their account with their latest outing on Sunday at Carrington Park resulting in a 24-10 loss to Woodbridge.
Though that clash started full of promise as the Platypi scored the first two tries, sapping 90 percent humidity, fatigue from repelling set after set of Woodbridge attack and poor completion rates saw momentum shift.
It was frustrating for coach Rachel Hodges to watch as her weary players did not move up in defence and conceded easy metres.
However, Hodges knows if they can fix their defence, her squad has enough talent to do the damage in attack to win matches.
"We weren't moving up on them in defence, we were giving them too much room, they let themselves down there," she said.
"You bet we'll be working on that at training.
"The heat plays a big part, it's gone from cold and wet to hot, this weather just rocks people.
"But it's not just the weather, they let it go. They started beautifully and they needed to come out with that same energy in the second half and they didn't."
As Hodges indicated, the way her side started on Sunday was exactly the sort of football she knows they are capable of.
Lock Tilly Hancock busted plenty of tackles with smart angled runs, fullback Tarnya Kelleher injected herself well, centre Jamie Powley was dangerous on the edges and prop Laura Holden literally threw herself into her defensive work.
It took eight minutes for the Platypi to open their account, Freya Hodges darting over from dummy half after her side was piggy-backed down field by a pair of Woodbridge infringements.
From the kick-off winger Jaya Farrar made a 20-metre run and while bundled into touch by Woodbridge, it highlighted the Platypi's attacking intent.
It was a one-on-one strip from Skylah Hudson that provided the catalyst for the hosts' second try, Kelleher crossing from the resulting set. Freya Hodges added the extras to make it 10-0.
Soon after prop Kali Thackery came with in inches of scoring, she drove hard and had her body over the line but the Woodbridge defence stopped her from grounding the ball then pushed her back.
It proved a decisive moment.
After that chance went begging Woodbridge scored twice in three minutes to have things locked up at 10-all at the break.
Woodbridge then began the second half with a bang, prop Grace Macgregor making huge metres off the first carry before the set ended with a try to hooker Kailen Butt.
That made it 14-10 and the now confident visitors upped the anti even further in attack.
Though Panorama held up Butt and Ahriya Porter over the line, the effort in defence told. When they got possession back fatigue led to handling errors and they quickly found themselves having to tackle once more.
Panorama hung in, but two tries in the space of 12 minutes killed off hopes of a fightback. Woodbridge centre Malia Morrison finished with a brace.
"We had the forwards working really hard, but we just couldn't go on with it," Hodges said.
The result sees undefeated Woodbridge sitting on top of the ladder while Panorama is on the bottom rung.
