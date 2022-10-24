Western Advocate

Police appeal to locate missing Portland man

By Newsroom
Updated October 24 2022 - 9:54pm, first published 9:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Have you seen Simon? Police appeal to locate missing Portland man

A geo-targeted SMS has been issued to the Lithgow, Portland and Bathurst areas as police appeal for public assistance to locate a man missing near Lithgow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.