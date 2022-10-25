IT was daylight robbery but far from being a criminal act, Samantha Hanrahan's ability to steal the ball helped the Panorama Platypi under 16s to their first win of the season on Sunday.
The experienced five-eighth pulled off three one-on-one strips in the first half of Panorama's 28-22 win over Woodbridge - two of them leading to tries - while another attempted steal in the dying minutes when under pressure was a big play too.
"I don't know if she practices it, but she's pretty bloody good at it, she does it a lot, a real lot," Panorama coach Mick Carter said of Hanrahan's one-on-one strips.
"It does lift them and I think she's the only player out there from amongst the whole lot of them that thinks about doing it, Sammy's always looking for it, she's always thinking about it, which is great."
Having suffered a 42-10 loss to Woodbridge in the opening round of the season, the Platypi were hoping playing on home turf would inspire them to a better outcome on Sunday.
That it did, but Hanrahan offered her own inspiration as well.
Woodbridge fullback Elizabeth McGregor, who scored a hat-trick against the Platypi in their first meeting, opened scoring in the 11th minute off the back of a brilliant 40-metre solo effort.
But a reply soon came from the Platypi and it came from Hanrahan.
Having earlier produced a one-on-one strip she did it again, this time to disposes a Woodbridge rival on a kick-return. Hanrahan then ran away to score under the sticks.
That helped lock things up at 6-all and when Hanrahan once more came up with a steal it was the catalyst for the Platypi to take the lead.
After the five-eighth ripped the football free from a rival in good field possession, the Platypi finished the set with a Jemmia Luck try. Abbey Carter converted to make it 12-all.
On the stroke of half-time Woodbridge hit back via Tyra Morrison to again lock things up and when the rivals returned for the second stanza, the quality battle continued.
The Platypi scored twice in seven minutes - prop Mary Maher muscling her way over before a smart Carter cut-out ball set up winger Kyla Whiting.
Woodbridge replied with 20 to go and piled on the pressure for the next 10 minutes, but again a telling moment came for Panorama and again Hanrahan was involved.
The five-eighth sliced through Woodbridge's defence and then found Lara Edwards in support who crossed to make it 28-16.
But Woodbridge wasn't done. A superb solo try from Shania McKinnon dragged the margin back to a converted try and as the game ticked inside the final minute, the visitors had the ball deep in Platypi territory.
Hanrahan attempted another one-on-one steal and while wrestling the ball loose, knocked-on. However, by the time Woodbridge packed the scrum there was only a handful of seconds left and Panorama held on.
"I was away the first round when they gave us a fair touch up, their coach just said how much improvement we have made. I can see it at training and what not, they were really good today," Carter said.
"I think they were in control of it for 50 minutes, they're good and their defence was good. We didn't have a lot of footy early on but we kept them pinned down their end which sort of set them up.
"That was our first win, it's nice to get one on the board. It's a credit to them they've been coming to training and working hard."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.