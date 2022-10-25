Western Advocate
Samantha Hanrahan's one-on-one strips are a highlight of Panorama's win over Woodbridge

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 25 2022 - 1:18am, first published 1:00am
IT was daylight robbery but far from being a criminal act, Samantha Hanrahan's ability to steal the ball helped the Panorama Platypi under 16s to their first win of the season on Sunday.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

