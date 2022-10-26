VIGNERONS in the Bathurst region held their own at the National Cool Climate Wine Show, with all of the ones that entered earning themselves at least one medal.
Bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic have had a significant effect on the wine industry, making for a much smaller show in 2022, but the judge were blown away by the quality.
There were 420 exhibits in the show, with the judges opting to award 222 medals.
The champion wine of the entire show was the Yarra View 2021 Selected Parcels Yarra Valley Syrah, which was produced by Pinnacle Drinks.
Seven of the 222 medals were scooped up by vignerons in the Bathurst region.
Renzaglia Wines was the most successful at the show and was named Best in Bathurst for its 2016 Mount Panorama Estate Shiraz, which itself won a silver medal.
The winery also received a silver for its 2021 di Renzo Shiraz, a bronze for its 2021 Premium Shiraz and a bronze for the 2021 Bella Luna Cabernet Merlot.
Three other Bathurst wineries were also awarded bronze medals, with Bellbrook Friends getting the honour for its 2019 pinot noir, while Rock Forest Vineyard's 2022 sauvignon blanc and Grass Parrot Wines' 2018 shiraz cabernet franc also received bronzes.
The pinot noir 2021 vintage class received the most medals across the whole show, with 31 medals awarded in total, including three gold.
According to the judges, it was an "awesome" class to judge and the gold medal wines were "all fantastic expressions of three different styles".
Wine show committee member Lee Moras was pleased with how the show went and touted the quality across the classes.
"Although entry numbers were lower than usual for our event, we appreciate the challenges our industry has faced over the last few years of difficult seasons for winegrowing," she said.
"However, the quality of the wines judged was astounding, and clearly represented by the 52.8 per cent strike rate for medals awarded."
The full list of results is available on the National Cool Climate Wine Show website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.