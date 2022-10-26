Western Advocate
Good News

Bathurst vignerons come away with medals at National Cool Climate Wine Show

By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated October 26 2022 - 6:15am, first published 4:30am
A volunteer preparing the wines for judging at the National Cool Climate Wine Show. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

VIGNERONS in the Bathurst region held their own at the National Cool Climate Wine Show, with all of the ones that entered earning themselves at least one medal.

Local News

