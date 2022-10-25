Western Advocate

Bathurst mayor welcomes NSW Government's $50 million potholes repair funding for state's councils, but says more is needed

October 25 2022 - 5:30pm
A monster pothole close to the Bathurst CBD and (inset) Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway.

A FRESH $50 million commitment from the NSW Government to help the state's councils fix their proliferating potholes is welcome but is nowhere near enough, according to Bathurst's mayor.

